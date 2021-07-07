Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,378.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,378 ($18.00) and last traded at GBX 1,332.06 ($17.40), with a volume of 6899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.28.

In other news, insider Siyamak Rasty bought 2,235 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

