Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

OXINF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.83.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

