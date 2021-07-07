PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.36 or 0.01579887 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

