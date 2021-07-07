Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.45.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

PKG stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

