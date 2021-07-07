PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 26,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,218. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

