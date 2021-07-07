PAID Network (PAID) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $31.68 million and $956,227.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

