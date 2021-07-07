Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,856,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

