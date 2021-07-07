Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,856,924 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
