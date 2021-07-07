Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Shares Down 1.3%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $220.50 and last traded at $220.50. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.33.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.99.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

