Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Parachute has a market cap of $4.43 million and $175,017.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,290,486 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

