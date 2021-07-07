Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 2%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 70,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 276,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.