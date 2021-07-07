Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.13 or 0.00042279 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $13.00 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00129844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00167776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,470.60 or 1.00161963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00978129 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

