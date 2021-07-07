Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Park National worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park National by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

