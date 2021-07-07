ParkinGo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $565.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.40 million and $565.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,587.72 or 0.99993073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007600 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00062203 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.