Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 3,955 shares.The stock last traded at $4.58 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $842.31 million, a PE ratio of 226.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

