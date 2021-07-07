Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $6,611.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00939362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

