PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $12,000.44 and $37.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.83 or 0.01304995 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

