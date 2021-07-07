Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Cap of $941.99 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $941.99 million and $87.20 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035320 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00036039 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 941,992,268 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

