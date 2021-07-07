Payden & Rygel Sells 36,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $279.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

