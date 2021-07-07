Paytomat Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $21,076.55 and approximately $31.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00130146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00168336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.13 or 1.00064188 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00972058 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

