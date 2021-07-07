PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.