PegNet (PEG) Price Up 37% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $409,434.98 and approximately $2,198.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.