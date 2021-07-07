Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,625 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,972,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

