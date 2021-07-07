Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

