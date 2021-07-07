Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Hits $6.05 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $25,688.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001497 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,711,592 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

