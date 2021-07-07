Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.