Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.