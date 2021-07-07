Perth Mint Gold Token Trading Up 1.3% This Week (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,795.12 or 0.05195406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $9,579.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 894 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

