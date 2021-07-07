PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at $3,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTR. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

