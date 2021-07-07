Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 6,799,340 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.34. The company has a market capitalization of £929.96 million and a PE ratio of -26.11.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

