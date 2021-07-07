Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $3,205.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

