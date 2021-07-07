Phantasma Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $22.32 million and approximately $855,113.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

