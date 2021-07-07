Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $928,456.46

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $928,456.46 and approximately $133.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.10 or 1.00096519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.01365561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00401291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00395229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005877 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,415,362 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

