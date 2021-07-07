PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0549

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $140,338.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.00932387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045091 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.