Phore Market Capitalization Hits $4.85 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $8,190.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00444163 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,418,457 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

