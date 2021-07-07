Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,965 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Phreesia worth $27,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,991. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

