PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.50. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 229,420 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

