PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.34. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 550,774 shares traded.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,762,382 shares of company stock worth $3,599,200. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

