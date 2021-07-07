PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $33,871.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

