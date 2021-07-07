Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOREU. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

