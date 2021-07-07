Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.04% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

