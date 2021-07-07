Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 250,000 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $556,000.

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

