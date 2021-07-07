Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 250,000 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of RMG Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMGB. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

