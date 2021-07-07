Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFEU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $6,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $4,960,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $4,617,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $1,984,000.

CFFEU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

