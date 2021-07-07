Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,095 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

