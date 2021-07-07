Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 250,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPIU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.