Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 300,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $141,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $218,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.