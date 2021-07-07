Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

