Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.99 Million Holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,467 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.31% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

GSAH opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

