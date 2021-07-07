Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.49 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 2.26% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,303,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

