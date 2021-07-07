Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.49 Million in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.